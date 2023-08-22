Fyre Fest 2 tickets go on sale, despite no line-up or venue

Felon Billy McFarland, who served four years in prison for cheating people out of millions of dollars in the fraudulent Fyre music festival in 2017, announced that tickets have gone on sale for Fyre Festival 2, which is "targeted for 2024."

If you want to buy a ticket to the event, which has no line-up or precise location other than somewhere in the Caribbean, they're going for the low price of $799.

In the video below, the con artist said, "This is a big day because, as of right now, Fyre Festival 2 tickets are officially on sale. It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen."

It's a real comeback story! As in, "Come back to prison, Billy."