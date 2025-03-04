E.T. is satanic. The Smurfs too, don't ya know (video)

In this delightful 1980s news clip below from Twin Cities Live recorded at the Minnesota State Fair, we learn that E.T the Extraterrestrial is a satanist. Also the Smurfs. And He-Man? More like He-Demon!

That brilliant fellow shedding God's light on these dark "occultic images" is Phil Phillips, author of Turmoil in the Toy Box, a 1994 Satanic Panic classic.

"Many of these writers and creators [of cartoons] came out of the 60's generation and the drug era, during which they were involved in Eastern religions, such as Hinduism and Buddhism," he wrote. "Some are still involved in these practices. Many live in Hollywood… the very nature of Hollywood leads to a hedonistic way of living, which often involves 'meditation', drugs and Eastern religious influences. In line with their lifestyles, most of these cartoon writers and toy designers are not church-going people."

Here's more on Phillips at Cartoon Brew. !nataS liaH

