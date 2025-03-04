Watch this woman pull a horse's tail causing it to buck and throw off child riding it

Police arrested a San Francisco woman for pulling a horse's tail while a child was riding it. The tug startled the horse, causing it to buck and throw off the child, injuring them. Video below.

Tomasa Panjojleon, 29, was ultimately arrested on felony child endangerment charges and tossed in the pokey.

"Pretty much, we were doing our normal pasture pony ride where we take kids out on a little ten-to-fifteen-minute ride to get them used to horses and comfortable," Caroline Reed of Ocean View Stables told KRON4. "[The video of the incident] was very blown up on social media, obviously because it was a very odd circumstance. You wouldn't think anyone would walk up to a horse and just yank its tail. That's not really the normal thing for someone to do around an animal like that. We've been in cooperation with the police since. From what we're being told, the child is okay."

Previously:

• This horse sure 'nose' how to play a mean guitar

• I want to be 'chased' by this absurdly cute baby miniature horse