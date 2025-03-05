Apple's MacBook Air M4 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the powerful M4 processor. It also comes in "Sky Blue," a silvery shade where the blue is like the vermouth in Winston Churchill's martini.

MacBook Air is by far the world's most popular laptop, and today we're giving everyone even more reasons to love it, including a big boost in performance with the M4 chip, a new Center Stage camera, and a beautiful new sky blue color," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Combined with its thin and light, fanless design, all-day battery life, and the incredible capabilities of macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence, MacBook Air is unlike any other laptop. And with a new lower starting price of $999, MacBook Air delivers more value to consumers than ever before, making this the perfect moment to upgrade or experience the Mac for the first time."

I made a mistake getting only 512GB in my Mac Studio, and I'm not sure I made the right decision going back to a desktop anyway. So it's tempting! But it's also $2,000 with 32GB and a terabyte of storage, which is a stiff price tag for even a very nice laptop. Things missing from it that are present not only on MacBook Pros but iPads—nicer displays, for example—are also a minus.

All that said, the base model comes in at $999 and has 16GB of RAM: this is a great choice for an ultraportable for anyone but gamers or MacOS haters.