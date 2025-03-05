Shopping for consumer electronics in Scotland

I've been rediscovering Limmy's Show lately, and among his finest work is this sketch about the hovering salespeople in high-street electronic stores and how they transmit market segmentation to the customer. The key difference between Scotland and America is that in America the store is the size of an aircraft hangar and the margins are so thin the helpfulness inevitably homes in on the need to get gadget insurance or a store card.

Shop Assistant- A sketch from Limmy's Show. Watch Limmy on Twitch Livestream at twitch.tv/limmy

