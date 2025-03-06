Creepy clown caught after criminal capers

A creepy clown caused chaos in the Mexico city of Umán. Apparently, the clown hid behind the clock tower in the main square and jumped out to scare passers-by. Local merchants also accused the clown of allegedly trying to steal from their stores.

When the cops arrived, the clown took off on foot but was quickly caught. (Perhaps he was wearing oversized shows that slowed him down.)

"The subject was interrogated, and he took an aggressive attitude, for which he was transferred to the municipal command for resisting the arrest," reports The Yucatan Times.



