This drummer-juggler-comedian-clown is astounding (video)

Andrey Averyushkin Jr. has an impressive set of skills that are hard to describe accurately—you really have to see him in action to fully appreciate his unique talents, which combine drumming, juggling, clowning, and comedy.

Watch him, here, performing at the Capital City Circus in Budapest in 2018. By the end of the performance, he's juggling 7 balls and using them as percussion instruments by bouncing them against his drum set. At times he's even doing all of this while standing on one leg in a full splits position. He's just incredible! Some of the comments on his videos summarize how blown away people are by his talent:

"What an INCREDIBLE mashup of mind blowing skills you have. Music, math, hand- eye coordination, balance, comedic timing, confidence and tons more. The time, grit and determination to bring it to the stage and various platforms should not be forgotten. As an artist, I appreciate your style and creativity. Well done!" "It's rare enough that one can become a prolific drummer or a prolific juggler. But to have both skills and then incorporating the two skills to be one of a kind is jaw dropping." "And a great performer/ comedian as well!" "WOW! All of that, and the fact that his mind is running a fraction of a second ahead of the beat in order to throw the balls and have them hit the drum in time. True skill!"

See more of Andrey's work on his Instagram or YouTube. And here's a cool close up of him juggle-drumming at least 6 balls (it's hard to count because they are going so fast!). So amazing! Enjoy!

