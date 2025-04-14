Watch JD Vance fumble and break the college football National Championship trophy (video)

Screenshot via Social Media

At a White House ceremony honoring the college football champions, clown and Vice President of the United States JD Vance somehow breaks the trophy.

Just watch. This is a comedy of errors:

These guys could not be more clownish. Vance is making Dan Quayle look like a hero.

Previously:
JD Vance tries to blame 'Magic: The Gathering' as the reason girls thought he was a creepy teen
JD Vance less popular than Sarah Palin was in 2008
JD Vance gripes about Trump's speech length on hot mic — Mike Johnson quickly covers it up (video)