LA: Indie comedy screening to benefit fire relief

The Good Deeds Corp is hosting another in their Stars in the Backyard series, this time to benefit CHIRLA (the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles) in their effort to help immigrants impacted by the recent, devastating wildfires.

The Big Whoop, an indie film I have been following the production of for some time, will be screened on Sunday, March 23rd at Dynasty Typewriter, in Los Angeles. With an all-star cast and production, this film is destined for greatness. I can not believe we've had to wait so long.

Screening of The Big Whoop to Benefit LA Fire Relief

Indie Comedy Unspools March 23rd at Dynasty Typewriter

Los Angeles, Calif. (March 4, 2025) – The Big Whoop, an indie comedy about three washed-up, birthday party clowns, will bring laughs for a good cause at a benefit for LA fire relief. The March 23rd screening includes a live appearance by and a Q&A with its trio of on-screen clowns played by Jim Turner, Mark Fite and Dave "Gruber" Allen and a musical performance by Puddles Pity Party.

The event is part of the ongoing "Stars in the Backyard" series sponsored by the Good Deed Corps for the benefit of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA)'s direct assistance fund for immigrant families and individuals affected by the L.A. fires, who don't have access to FEMA.

The film expands on Clowntown City Limits, a play the trio previously performed at various venues around Los Angeles, where they portrayed the same down and out clowns living in a home that wasn't the worst place in the world but "worst place adjacent." In The Big Whoop, which co-stars Sandra Oh and Penn Jillette, the clowns accidentally find a priceless artifact stolen by a dangerous criminal.

The event promises to be hilarious despite its inherent fear factor. Survey data has demonstrated that a sizable chunk of humanity is afraid of clowns. A Scientific American survey found that 53.5% of Americans are scared of clowns. No wonder, the homicidal clowns in IT and the Terrifier horror series have driven many viewers to retch with delight. The only eerie element of The Big Whoop is the clown characters' risible personal misery as entertainers so attendees can check their coulrophobia (that's a real thing) at the door and get ready for a good time.

The Big Whoop event is at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23rd, at Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd, 90057. Tickets are available at www.dynastytypewriter.com for $25 or $75 for a VIP pre-show experience with Puddles Pity Party and the cast.

About CHIRLA:

CHIRLA (the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles) is one of the largest and most effective advocates for immigrant rights, organizing, educating and defending immigrants and refugees in the streets, in the courts, and in the halls of power. CHIRLA relies on the love and vision of our community to organize and build power among people, institutions, and organizations to change public opinion and craft policies that promote human, civil and labor rights for everyone.

The proceeds from this event go to CHIRLA's direct assistance fund. CHIRLA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

