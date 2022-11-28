Join The Good Deeds Corps for a holiday screening of 'ELF' hosted by Will Ferrell

This Sunday, December 4th, The Good Deeds Corps is taking its backyard series of voter registration fundraisers to Los Angeles' Pico Union Project for a holiday bash nonpareil! Will Ferrell will play host to a post-screening Q&A for his beloved Christmas film ELF.

The show will be opened with some amazing musical talent as well. Puddles Pity Party, a longtime Boing Boing favorite, is joining singer/songwriter Nicole Atkins and the super-talented multi-instrumentalist Ben Jaffee for an all-star holiday concert.

While this show is now too big for famed actor Jim Turner's backyard, I am certain you'll find him enjoying the drinks and popcorn.

Los Angeles, CA, November 17, 2022 – The Good Deed Corps, which has sponsored an ongoing

series of intimate movie screenings introduced by celebrities, welcomes Will Ferrell for a showing of his holiday comedy classic "ELF" on Sunday December 4 th at Pico Union Project.

Ferrell will be on hand to welcome guests and take part in a post-screening Q&A. The film showing will be preceded by an all-star holiday concert with musical performances by Puddles Pity Party, the sad clown with the golden voice, acclaimed singer/songwriter Nicole Atkins and an all-star band led by multi-instrumentalist Ben Jaffe. The series is sponsored by the non-partisan Good Deed Corps who have been getting out the vote in Georgia and Texas since 2020.

Ferrell is the fifth celebrity to appear in the ongoing series. Previously, Jack Black, Sandra Oh, Judd

Apatow and Patton Oswalt all appeared separately hosting screenings of their most beloved films.

Together, those four previous screenings raised $120,000 for the Good Deed Corps' voter engagement efforts.

"Our simple mission in Georgia and Texas is to help turn out record numbers of voters," said Don Foster, Director, The Good Deed Corps, a non-partisan organization. "Our goal is to engage more voters that reflect the actual demographic diversity of each state. As the higher than usual voter involvement in the midterms illustrated, true representative democracy is possible through greater voter registration."

The previous screenings were held in the backyard of actor and comic Jim Turner. While the weather

outside isn't frightful the series has moved indoors to a larger venue for this special event for the winter.

"To get everyone in the holiday spirit, spirits will be available and we're not talking the ghosts of

Christmas past, present and future," promised Turner a member of Good Deeds Corps. Along with the

open bar, made-to-order tacos, crepes and of course, movie popcorn will be on hand.

Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Pico Union Project's toy drive.

Doors open at 5 pm. with the all-star Christmas concert at 5:30 and the "Elf" screening at 6:30 pm..

Tickets are $100 – $250 with very limited seating. All previous screenings have sold out quickly.

Pico Union Project is located at 1153 Valencia St., LA, 90015.



Donations are tax deductible. To make a donation and attend please

visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/elfwithwillferrell

More information about the Good Deed Corps is available here: https://thegooddeedcorps.org

About The Good Deed Corps (The sponsor of both the Georgia Rising and Texas Turnout

campaigns): The Good Deed Corps is a 501c3 nonpartisan organization formed to promote voter

registration with the goal of ensuring an inclusive and diverse electorate. It advances a strong, engaged

civil society that embodies a diversity of voice and perspective through acts of compassion and

generosity.

After a very successful, unconventional relational organizing campaign (Georgia Rising) to get out the

vote in several Georgia counties in 2020-21, The Good Deed Corps expanded its efforts to increase voter registration and voter turnout in Texas's Rio Grande Valley where voter turnout rarely exceeds 50%.

The Texas Turnout campaign is designed to engage would-be voters with a comprehensive, multifaceted, localized approach based on one fundamental concept; relaxed (even fun!) community-based organizing.

The Texas Turnout coalition of nonpartisan, nonprofit civic engagement organizations includes: The Good Deed Corps, Rideshare2Vote Aware, League of Women Voters RGV, VoteRiders, Futuro RGV, AACT Now, Texas Rising, NextGen Texas, Common Cause Education Fund, CP Future and Black Voters Matter.

Each group brings a piece of the puzzle necessary to find eligible voters, register them, provide them with the material necessary to be informed voters, help them get voter IDs, provide rides to the polls, recruit volunteer deputy registrars, stay engaged and culturally fluent and ultimately export the model to other parts of the state.

Texas Turnout has already helped register thousands of young Hispanic voters in three counties in the

Texas Rio Grande Valley and made sure they're informed and able to get to the polls.

All contributions are tax deductible. For more information, visit TheGoodDeedCorps.org.

The proceeds from this event will go to the Good Deed Corps' ongoing efforts to increase voter turnout in Georgia and Texas.