Los Angeles: Stars in the Backyard screens Wreck-It Ralph this Sunday

Raising money for voter registration, the Good Deeds Corp is hosting a fantastic second "Stars in the Backyard" event this week!

Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, and Jack McBrayer host a screening of Wreck-It Ralph, 3 pm on Sunday the 24th at the Philosophical Research Society. Organizer, and fan favorite, Jim Turner tells us there are a few tickets left:

STARS OF WRECK-IT RALPH REUNITE FOR BENEFIT SCREENING

Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer to host Sunday the 24th in Los Feliz

Los Angeles, California (Mar. 22, 2024) – On March 24th comic and actors Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will host a matinee screening of the animated family classic Wreck-It Ralph. The 3 pm showing is at the Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd. The benefit will raise funds for The Good Deed Corps' effort to engage, register and inspire young Latinx voters in South Texas.

Though family-friendly, Wreck-It Ralph (with its witty references to beloved video games) crossed over to grab viewers of all ages (even those who attend kids films under duress). Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Program), Lynch (Glee), and McBrayer (30 Rock) will share their memories of working on this animated classic in a relaxed, free-wheeling Q&A immediately after the screening.

The matinee screening is the first G-rated event for the Good Deed Corps, a 501c3 nonpartisan nonprofit, dedicated to building a strong, vibrant society through civic engagement in under-resourced communities. It is staged as part of the Stars in the Backyard series. These intimate screenings with the stars and filmmakers began in 2022 with a small backyard screening of School of Rock hosted by Jack Black and have grown into an annual slate of sold out screenings featuring such A-list talent as Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sandra Oh, Jon Hamm and Laurie Metcalf.

Tickets for the event start at $50. Doors open at 2 pm on the 24thwith the screening starting at 3 pm.

For more information check StarsInTheBackyard.com