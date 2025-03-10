Girl painlessly pops her kneecaps in and out of place like a a body horror movie scene (video)

For her entire life, a 19-year-old girl from Jiangsu, China has amused herself and others by popping her kneecaps in and out of place. Watch below! It looks like a scene from a David Cronenberg film. Finally, as a young adult, she visited a doctor at her friends' urging.

Turns out, she has congenital patella dislocation, a rare condition in which the kneecap pops sideways out of its usual groove in the knee joint. While it often causes pain and makes the knee feel unstable or difficult to move, this unnamed woman says it doesn't bother her one bit.

According to Oddity Central, not only "she can pop her kneecaps out voluntarily, but that they also pop out randomly when she walks, or even when she is sleeping."

Previously:

• Watch this woman repeat her stupid human gum trick from 28 years ago on Letterman

• Learn how to move one eye without moving the other