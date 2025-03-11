Artist tells Flat Earth Society to pound sand with these amazing spherical paintings

At the Termesphere Gallery in Spearfish, South Dakota, you can see striking paintings by artist Dick Termes made on hanging spheres instead of traditional flat canvases. He calls his works "Termespheres". Watching these paintings rotate creates the experience of viewing a closed world, instead of one that ends at the edge of the canvas.

The gallery is located inside a geodesic dome, adding to the celebration of spheres. The globes all hang from the ceiling inside the gallery. They have a celestial appearance when looking at them all together like this.

This is definitely somewhere I hope to visit if I ever find myself in South Dakota. In this YouTube video, you can learn more about the artist's ideas and process. This looks like such a fantastic gallery!

