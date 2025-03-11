Official "This is Fine" socks

Officially licensed from artist KC Green (and it is surely one of the most appropriated comic strips of all time), the This is Fine ankle socks are $9.99 from Stands. Dream of putting someone else's feet to the fire, perhaps, while yours are ablaze.

Sprinkle some dissociation onto your outfit with the subtlety of our ankle socks. On the outside, they see only a hint of darkness. But you know what's truly going on inside. Officially licensed from artist KC Green! This design has a split left and right: Question Hound contemplates existence on the right sock while his internet-famous coffee mug and table complete the scene on the left sock.

One size fits most (6-13), cotton-nylon blend, double terry heels. I see that Hot Topic sells the shirts and there's toys and other merch at Topatoco for all your "This is Fine" consumption requirements.

