People are increasingly mistaking glue for eye drops. Try not to do that.

According to the University of Colorado Health (UCHealth) system, a concerning number of individuals are confusing nail glue or eyelash glue for eye drops and, well, you can imagine the rest.

"There are times when we have to cut the lashes if they're glued together, and there are times if it's on the eye itself, we have to gently scrape it or peel it off," UCHealth ophthalmologist Richard Davidson told KUSA-TV.



"There might be a couple of months where we don't see anyone, and then all of a sudden, we may get two or three people with this type of situation," he said. "There's a variety of ways we see it happen, but it is relatively common."

If you find yourself in such an unfortunate circumstance, time is of the essence.

"This glue dries in a matter of seconds," Davidson said. "We really encourage you, if you can get to a sink, try and wash it out or take a towel and loosen it up a little bit because the quicker you act, the better."

