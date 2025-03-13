Trump targets Maine's funding over clash with governor on transgender athletes

Convicted felon #47 is enacting a disruptive, potentially disastrous, campaign of vengeance over Maine Governor Janet Mills insistance upon complying with the law.

Maine has two transgender athletes. Bigoted Donald Trump wants to service his angry MAGA base and insisted Governor Janet Mills remove them from sports. The governor famously told Trump she'd see him in court, but now federal agencies are pulling funding for projects in her state, and government agencies are seeing cuts. Propublica shares the details on Trump exacting revenge:

Be confident this is revenge. Federal agencies like HHS do not move quickly, but here they seem to have moved at a lightning pace:

Not only did it dive into Maine's policies on transgender athletes, it reached a conclusion with unprecedented speed. Investigations like this typically take months, if not years, according to a review of federal investigation data and records by ProPublica and the Bangor Daily News. But just one business day after announcing the investigation, the federal agency decided the Maine Department of Education wasn't giving girls equal opportunities and had violated Title IX "by allowing male athletes to compete against female athletes," according to a letter from HHS to the state.

