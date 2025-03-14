Italians break record for drinking water from a straw while peforming flips over the cup

Watch a trio break the world record for the most water drunk from a straw by doing forward flips over the cup. Manlio Massaro, Emanuele Nacca and Luciano Tartaglione achieved this incredible feat together on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on 7 March 2024. The team managed to drink 50 ml together by taking turns running, flipping, and sipping.

Just running and doing a front flip over and over is impressive, but this group of athletes took things a step further by adding in this sipping challenge. If I were able to do this, my biggest fear would be the straw impaling the back of my throat. Luckily, that didn't happen.



See also: This woman's terrific tongue holds a world record (video)