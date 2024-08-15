This woman's terrific tongue holds a world record (video)

Texas attorney Brittany Lacayo has just earned the Guinness World Record for the "world's widest tongue (female)." Demo video below. At 3.11 inches, it's almost the width of a credit card. (Don't confuse Lacayo with Jenny DuVander who several months ago was determined to have the largest tongue circumference (female) in the world.)

According to Brittany, her tongue elicits feelings of "shock" and "curiosity" when she reveals it to others.

"It is neat and kind of funny," she says.

The "world's widest tongue (male)," measuring 3.49 inches, is inside the mouth of one Brian Thompson.

