What would happen if 8 billion people simultaneously urinated into the Grand Canyon?

What would happen if everyone in the entire world peed into the Grand Canyon at the same time? One might think that the pee would at least fill up a noticeable portion of the canyon, but that is false. The amount of pee produced by 8 billion people at once would still be no match for the vastness of the Grand Canyon.

The Grand canyon can hold 1.2 quadrillion gallons of water, and it would take over 800,000 years of everyone peeing a continuous stream of pee to fill up the grand canyon. Urine is mostly water, with some salts and waste products, so it would mix with the natural groundwater and river systems in the area. It would be diluted almost immediately.

This video includes a funny visual of what it would look like if everyone in the world attempted this. I'm glad this big mystery has finally been debunked. If you wanted to try and break a world record by filling the Grand Canyon with pee, you should probably make other plans.

