Once upon a time, there was a cave-themed restaurant in Florida

Once upon a time, you could dine at this cave-themed restaurant in Florida. This kitschy, prehistoric-themed restaurant existed in the 70-s and 80-s and offered a novelty dining experience where serves dressed like flintstones characters would set you inside a private cave. The restaurant was filled with cavernous pathways and had 39 tables.

Each table area was filled with animal-print pillows, and offered privacy for group outings. Many people came here for special occasions, and fun-loving couples would get engaged here. I wish I could go back in time and get dinner here!

Themed restaurants aren't as popular as they once were, and I think that ought to change. If I'm going out to get drinks with friends, I always prefer a quirky, themed restaurant or bar over a normal one if it's an option. This restaurant needs to make a comeback, asap!



