This Wikipedia game reveals bizarre connections between any topics

Feeling curious about how different topics are linked? Six Degrees of Wikipedia is a site that lets you type in two different topics and then shows how many Wikipedia pages apart they are. It also displays a fun visual chart for each pair of topics you enter.

The chart includes the two topics you entered, and all the other ones that build bridges connecting the two. I typed in "cat" and "telephone" as my topics. To get from one of these to the other, you have to pass through the Wiki page for "millisecond," "urination," or "emoji."

My favorite way to use this site is to type in two completely unrelated topics and then find how they're linked. All the Wikipedia pages for the topics you're viewing on the chart are available to click on at the bottom of the screen. This makes the site a fun way to actually learn about new topics, too.

See also: One man's search for the least-viewed article on Wikipedia