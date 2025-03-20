Los Angeles' historic Pacific Dining Car burns again (video)

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at the closed and previously burnt Pacific Dining Car.

Declared a historic monument in 2023, Los Angeles' historic steakhouse, the Pacific Dining Car, is a treasure. Closed in 2020 due to the pandemic's impacts on dining establishments, it seems the former railcar turned classic steakhouse is further away from reopening. An exterior fire in August of 2024 was started in a pile of debris that had piled up against the building. This morning, the attic and roof burnt.

Responding firefighters found the bulk of the fire in the attic and roof of the structure. The flames were extinguished in about 45 minutes. Nobody was inside the restaurant and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known. ABC7

I have a lot of fond memories of very late nights at the PDC. They were open 24 hours when I was in my early 20s, and while more expensive than we wanted, it was always a great meal. We'd also be shocked at who we'd run into having a meal at 3 or 4 am.

Previously:

• I rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight the wrong direction. I still loved it.