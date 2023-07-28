Studio Ghibli and Levi's release Princess Mononoke denim collection

Levi's and Studio Ghibli have collaborated on a line of denim, graphic t-shirts, and accessories celebrating Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 masterpiece Princess Mononoke. The garments feature dreamlike art inspired by the hand-painted nature backdrops that were instrumental in defining the film's mood. The line will be available August 10. See more of the designs below.

From Hypebeast:

Among the standouts, the San & Wolf Trucker Jacket, the Ashitaka 501 '93 Jeans and the San & Moro 501 Shorts flaunt Princess Mononoke's forest and sun settings on atmospheric denim. Meanwhile, darker indigo designs, including the Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket and the Kodama Denim Overall, tap into the moodiness of the pic's varying settings. Down the line, graphic T-shirts and hoodies pay homage to the characters themselves, using imagery and language from the film to articulate their inspirations.

image: Levi's