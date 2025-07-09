"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" gets a second season

2022's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tie-in anime has been called the best thing to come out of the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle. I would disagree with this as a die-hard fan of the game after its legendary comeback, but the show is pretty damn good. It's a bleak but stylishly told standalone story of a would-be Icarus set against the rich backdrop of Cyberpunk's Night City, where the stakes are literally sky-high. No Keanu, though.

More importantly, it's a self-contained tale with a pretty clear-cut and definitive ending, which makes the recent announcement of a Season 2 all the more interesting. With a Cyberpunk sequel on the way but certainly not releasing this decade or this console generation, there's also no cross-promotion this time around. Maybe CDPR and Studio Trigger just decided to put this together for the hell of it.

Not that I'm complaining, though; Night City still has plenty of mileage. Season 2 will focus on a brand-new set of characters in a plot that seems to focus specifically on the media of Night City and probably won't end well for anyone involved.