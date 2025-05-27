Live-action adaptation One Piece returns for Season 2

I just want to apologize in advance to any Cowboy Bebop fans. Live-action adaptations of anime have never exactly gone well, probably because translating stylized, dynamic action into "some jackass in front of a green screen" is an exercise in misery, but Netflix's One Piece seems to be the exception to the rule. Miraculously, it boasts the direct endorsement of series creator Eiichiro Oda and the anime's notoriously hard-to-please fans, and this warm reception has allowed the series to sail right into a second season.

Given the length of the original manga, the show will probably be caught up by Season 50 or thereabouts.

Previously:

