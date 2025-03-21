Boxing and grilling legend George Foreman dead at 76

George Foreman, the two-time world heavyweight and Olympic champion who forged a unique second career promoting his eponymous cookware brand, is dead at 76.

He won his first world heavyweight championship in 1973 then did it again in 1994 when he was 45. He retired from the sport in 1997.

His family said in a post on Instagram on Friday night: "Our hearts are broken.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."