Thoughtful design brightened my economy flight on American Airlines

I recently booked an economy seat with American Airlines (don't do it) and was surprised to find that there wasn't a lick of chair-back entertainment. Was I surprised? No. Aggravated? Yes. I need something to distract me from the urge to mess with the people sitting next to me.



Sidebar: if someone questions why you mask on your flight, don't say tuberculosis. Things will happen. You're better off bringing a tablet or a book with you.

Anyway, I'm staring at the back of the seat in front of me, thinking about digging into a bit of Joe Lansdale when I realized that I was in the presence of a marvel. Behold:

Photo: Séamus Bellamy

A wee shelf designed to hold on to my tablet while I watch True Detective season one again.

Did this wonder make me feel less salty about the lack of a seat back display? Hell no: I'm furious with the shit that airlines figure out they can take away from us. But nonetheless, I am completely smitten with this dumb conglomeration of plastic. Its design was someone's baby. Maybe it started life on the back of a napkin, or on the display of the same model of tablet as I own. Thought and care went into it. It might be the cheapest alternative to a LCD monitor in the back of a chair that American Airlines could muster. But it's kinda beautiful.