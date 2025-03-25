Freaky mermaid corpse found on UK beach (video)

Paula Regan and her husband Dave were strolling along a beach in Kent, UK when she spotted something very strange on the sand.

"At first, I thought it was a bit of driftwood or maybe a dead seal because I could see these funny tail fin things," she said.

It appeared to be a rather ugly mermaid with a humanoid head and a fish tail.

"The head looked skeletal, but the back part – where the fishtail was – was soft and squidgy," Reagan said. "It didn't feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange."

"Some thought it might have fallen off a boat, while others suggested it could be a figurehead from a ship – like one of those carved mermaids."

Of course, it looks most like the infamous Feejee Mermaid, a classic sideshow gaff (fake). The great huckster PT Barnum was the first to exhibit a Feejee Mermaid in 1842. Barnum's mermaid was apparently an unholy taxidermy combination of a juvenile monkey's head and torso and a fish tail.

In this case though, the strange creature's origin remains a mystery.

"Thanet District Council says it has made teams aware but declined to comment," reports Kent Online.

Previously:

• This freaky mermaid-monkey residing in a Japanese temple may not be what it seems, scientists report

• Terrifying video of mermaid attacked by fish in public aquarium

• Another Delightfully Demented Gift: The Feejee Mermaid