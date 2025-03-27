Oh look, just two regular folks taking a leisurely stroll away from their car on train tracks

Two people in Belgium calmly walked away from their car stuck on railroad tracks just seconds before a train demolished it — but their suspiciously unhurried behavior has led to skepticism about whether it was truly an accident.

The incident, captured on video in Liege and shared by Belgium's state railway company Infrabel, shows the occupants taking their time to exit and close the car doors as the train approaches. Rather than displaying panic or attempting to move the vehicle, they simply stroll away from the tracks moments before impact.

While Infrabel used the incident as a safety warning, stating "It was a close call for the passengers in this car. We can't remind you enough: never take risks!," social media observers pointed out several red flags. The crossing's barrier arms are designed to break away easily, and the occupants had ample time to reverse the vehicle or push it clear of the tracks. Instead, they chose to abandon a car that would only have needed minor repairs had they driven through the barrier.

The video adds to a growing collection of suspicious railroad crossing incidents that bear hallmarks of insurance fraud — though no official determination has been made in this case.

"Those crossing arms are designed to break under a specific amount of bending. All they succeeded in doing was destroying a car that would have only needed some paint repair," said one commenter about the video.

