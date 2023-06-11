Miniature train set vs cat

In this video, we see the POV of a miniature train going down a track that has been taken over by a cat. This cat is clearly the queen of the world where this mini train lives, and gets to decide when and if the little train is allowed to cross her path. At one point, she even sticks her paw out and pushes back against the train. I love how for most of the video, she just casually rests her head on the track, watching the train approach. I'd be terrified if I were a tiny person on that tiny train!