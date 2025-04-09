Donkey ASMR videos are my new obsession

I'm thrilled to have found Cihan Çelik's donkey ASMR videos, because the Safranbolu, Turkey-based animal lover posts the most wonderful videos of them eating—the crunches and munches they make are music to my ears!

The donkeys in question are adorably named Sakib and Peanut, and you can watch them chowing down on apples, quince, oranges, boiled sugar beets, and strawberries—which all provide the most scrumptious snarfling noises! Unsurprisingly, though, they don't like lemons—even though they were good sports and tried them.

It's so fun watching Sakib and Peanut try different foods, and Cihan's delight when feeding them and watching them chew is absolutely infectious! I can't wait to see what they try next!

Follow Cihan and his donkey friends on their Instagram or YouTube!

