Live and dead animals, a DNA test, and 175 hamburgers among odd items left in Ubers

Uber has released its annual "Lost & Found Index" of the most unusual, and and most common, items people leave behind in cars. Most of what's forgotten are wallets, phones, and keys. Below are the 50 "most unique":
- Mannequin head with human hair
- Viking drinking horn
- Ghostbusters ghost trap
- Chainsaw
- Breast milk
- Fine china
- My turtle
- Urinal
- Club promoter sign reading "Annie's married" – it belongs to the club
- Sticky boob bra
- Aviation headset
- Shrek ears
- Bermuda shorts
- A pink fan that has two hearts and the word "bimbo"
- DNA testing kit
- Pickleball paddles and ball
- 2 mattresses
- 15 hookahs
- Amethyst crystal
- Aquarium
- Witches broom
- Unicycle
- 100 DVD's
- Bouquet of 100 red roses
- Sea moss
- Traffic cone
- A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
- Yankees bobble head figure
- Plunger
- A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana
- Little cactus
- Peacock feather
- Lady Liberty crown
- Hoverboard and a mini fridge
- Harry potter wand
- Sewing machine
- Orthopedic foot insoles
- Boiled eggs and a candle
- Divorce papers
- Ozempic
- Remy the rat doll
- Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face
- Cornish hens
- A placard that says "it's a Philly thing"
- Fake blood
- 10 live lobsters
- Taxidermied rabbit
- Chicken sculpture
- Hannah Montana merchandise
- DJ mixing board
