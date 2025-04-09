Live and dead animals, a DNA test, and 175 hamburgers among odd items left in Ubers

Uber has released its annual "Lost & Found Index" of the most unusual, and and most common, items people leave behind in cars. Most of what's forgotten are wallets, phones, and keys. Below are the 50 "most unique":

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap
  4. Chainsaw
  5. Breast milk
  6. Fine china
  7. My turtle
  8. Urinal
  9. Club promoter sign reading "Annie's married" – it belongs to the club
  10. Sticky boob bra 
  11. Aviation headset
  12. Shrek ears
  13. Bermuda shorts
  14. A pink fan that has two hearts and the word "bimbo"
  15. DNA testing kit
  16. Pickleball paddles and ball
  17. 2 mattresses
  18. 15 hookahs
  19. Amethyst crystal
  20. Aquarium
  21. Witches broom
  22. Unicycle
  23. 100 DVD's
  24. Bouquet of 100 red roses
  25. Sea moss
  26. Traffic cone
  27. A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
  28. Yankees bobble head figure
  29. Plunger
  30. A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana 
  31. Little cactus 
  32. Peacock feather
  33. Lady Liberty crown
  34. Hoverboard and a mini fridge
  35. Harry potter wand
  36. Sewing machine
  37. Orthopedic foot insoles
  38. Boiled eggs and a candle 
  39. Divorce papers
  40. Ozempic
  41. Remy the rat doll
  42. Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face 
  43. Cornish hens
  44. A placard that says "it's a Philly thing"
  45. Fake blood
  46. 10 live lobsters
  47. Taxidermied rabbit
  48. Chicken sculpture
  49. Hannah Montana merchandise
  50. DJ mixing board

