ICE posts image saying its job is to stop "ideas" crossing U.S. border "illegally"

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement today identified four things that it considers its job to stop crossing the U.S. border "illegally": people, money, products and ideas.
We wrote the ICE media office to learn more: "Do we have a list of these ideas? Are there examples of ideas that ICE has prevented from illegally entering the country? Are there any task forces devoted to preventing these ideas?" We will update if and when we hear back.
It deleted the image without replying to those inquirites, but it was a timely and representative posting: just today, in a memo to the U.S. Supreme Court, Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that detained green card holder Mahmoud Kahlil had committed no crime, but said they had the right to remove him because of things he might believe.
The two-page memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press, does not allege any criminal conduct by Khalil, a legal permanent U.S. resident and graduate student who served as spokesperson for campus activists last year during large demonstrations against Israel's treatment of Palestinians and the war in Gaza.
Rather, Rubio wrote Khalil could be expelled for his beliefs.