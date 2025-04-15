Tokyo's tiniest electronics shop gets second life in fan's amazing recreation

A prior Boing Boing post lamented the closing of an institution in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district: Koichi Shimayama's tiny but packed electronics store. The beloved one-man mini-market offered an astounding array of teeny transistors, resistors, radio tubes, kits, parts and tools, in hundreds of open bins, all jammed into a tiny, closet-sized shop — with just enough room for the proprietor to crawl in and sit in his claustrophobic cockpit. I've seen it: truly amazing, like a cross between a Bladerunner electronics counter and a crowded open air produce stall.

Tokyo resident and video podcaster Norm Nakamura felt so sad to see the place go that he offered to buy it from the owner. He then proceeded to rebuild the entire shop inside his studio, with much of the original fixtures and electronics stock as possible. It's an amazing recreation to a memory of disappearing Tokyo.