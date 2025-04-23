Trump expands offshore detention program, now including Rwanda

President Trump has cut a deal with Rwanda to take people he doesn't like. It's his second offshore detention program after El Salvador — Germany had concentration camps in 9 countries, so he has a lot of catching up to do!

As reported in The New Republic, for just $100,000 of your tax dollars, Rwanda will warehouse people like Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee who was cleared of terrorism charges by a federal judge who called the case "dubious" with "unreliable" witnesses. But why let a little thing like judicial findings get in the way of a good deportation?

This arrangement follows January's El Salvador deal, where America is paying a fortune to house people like Kilmar Abrego Garcia in foreign prisons. Never mind that Garcia has never been charged with or convicted of any crime in the United States or El Salvador or was denied due process guaranteed in the Constitution and confirmed unanimously by the Supreme Court — if you want to end up in the same place as Garcia, keep complaining about it, buddy.

The bureaucrats are excited about expanding this program, with one State Department cable gushing about developing a "durable program to facilitate these relocations." Rwanda's already agreed to take "another ten TCNs" — that's Third Country Nationals for those of you who can't keep up with the labels that the White Christian Nationalists in charge like to slap on people who aren't White Christian Nationalists.

Before being shipped off, Ameen had the audacity to say: "I love America and want to enjoy living here with my wife and children for the rest of my life. It saddens me that I still have to fight for my freedom again."

Sorry buddy, freedom's not really our thing anymore! We're more into the whole extraterritorial detention without due process vibe these days.

