Next live-action Predator movie revealed

The recently-announced animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers looks excellent, but apparently it was merely an appetizer to the next full-on live-action Predator project. That big-budget movie has been revealed today as Predator: Badlands, which sees Dan Trachtenberg, director of the best Predator movie since the original, return for a far-future followup.

If this is one of the 80s franchises we're cursed to never be rid of, at least it's actually getting some fresh ideas injected into it every once in a while. Unlike Prey, which took the Predator into the past, Badlands is set in the distant future on an alien world and actually casts this film's titular hunter as its protagonist. We'll see how that squares with the whole 'hunting humans for sport' thing when the movie releases this November.

Previously:

• Animated Predator anthology looks like what fans want (video)

• Pie-redator: Apple-Strawberry Pie inspired by The Predator

• The Predator arrives in Fortnite