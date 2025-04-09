Animated Predator anthology looks like what fans want

2022's Prey was the best movie in the long-running and often mediocre Predator franchise since the much-lauded original, and the general consensus seems to agree. Dropping a Predator into a historic setting and seeing how it stacks up against that time period's inhabitants was a clear recipe for success – so much success that they're doing it again. Predator: Killer of Killers, the newly-revealed next entry in the franchise, takes an anthology approach, pitting the titular alien hunter against samurai, vikings, World War 1-era soldiers, and potentially more.

It is, perhaps, the premise the series is built for, and it's amazing that it's taken this long to make it to screens. Killer of Killers looks absolutely excellent – good enough to look past the fact that it's a Hulu exclusive, even…

