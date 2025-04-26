Barkoo and Chrisco dog treats giving dogs "werewolf syndrome"

The Food Standards Agency in the United Kingdom has issued a frightening warning about certain dog treats made in China. The treats are causing a sudden onset of an alarming cluster of symptoms, including panic attacks, aggression, seizures, and in at least two cases, death. Barkoo and Chrisco chew bones, which are widely sold across Europe, have been linked to cases of so-called werewolf syndrome in countries within the EU.

Contamination is suspected, but no specific vector has been identified. Some possible contaminants are mycotoxins, chemical residues, or allergens. Infections, vaccinations, and tick remedies have been ruled out as the cause, and there does not appear to be any risk to humans at this time.

Pet parents are advised to discontinue using any of the identified treats and seek veterinary care immediately if any symptoms develop. The treats are sold throughout Europe and are not distributed in the United States or the United Kingdom; however, they can be purchased online from international sellers. There have been no reported cases of werewolf syndrome in the US or UK to date.

