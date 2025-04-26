This virtual pet made of iron filings is somehow adorable

Ferro Pet is described as a cross between a pet rock, a Tamagotchi, and Sea Monkeys. Tamagotchis are too needy, Sea Monkeys are weird little shrimp, and a pet rock is, well, a rock. Ferro Pet incorporates the best elements of all three, with none of the drawbacks. It's cute and interactive, but doesn't require constant care and can't die from neglect.

Ferro Pet is just a small pile of iron filings, but with the use of magnets, it can be made to move around and appear to be a living creature. Ferro Pet can eat, poop, play dead, fetch a ball and get the zoomies. There is also a mini-game to play, featuring a little memory challenge.

The pets even have a cute origin story. In the year 2036, humans land on Mars and encounter the ferros, who are being hunted by an alien race. The ferros are safely brought back to Earth and protected. Ferro Pet looks like a fun thing to have on my desk, and despite my tariff-related anxiety when it comes to everything on Kickstarter right now, I'm backing it. Also, the creator casually shows off his PEZ dispenser digital watch. They were apparently a thing in the 90s, and now I want one of those, too.

