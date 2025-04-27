How to become pope in a few easy steps

The Catholic world is still in mourning for Pope Francis, who was rightly lauded as one of the Church's more progressive leaders, low of a bar as that may be. While he's laid in state, his chambers in the Vatican remain empty… but their loss could be your gain. You read Boing Boing. You keep up on current events. You're erudite – an intellectual, even, some have said. Why wait for a conclave that doesn't even have Ralph Fiennes in it to elect some Italian you've never heard of to the Papal seat when you deserve it? Luckily, there's a simple step-by-step guide you can follow to become Pope in just over five minutes*.

*Papal ascension in five minutes not guaranteed. That's just how long the video is.