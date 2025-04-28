Cathedral of Junk is a "the best three-story junk tower you will ever see"

The Cathedral of Junk , tucked away in the quiet Austin backyard of Vince Hannemann, is an incredible structure made from a hodgepodge of "junk". The first thing that came to mind when I saw the cathedral in this video is the phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure". Hannemann truly turned trash into treasure by bringing his vision to life and creating this mesmerizing structure.

More on the artist Vince Hannemann who built the Cathedral of Junk, from Roadside America: "He didn't build the Cathedral to get attention. Although he's been dubbed a "yardist" by the local art community, he's a very down-to-earth guy who harbors no illusions about the significance of his creation. "I just did it because it was kinda cool," he tells us. "It's my clubhouse. It's fun. Kids, when they come through, they know what it is."

The Cathedral runs on donations, and is open to visitors. Vince has been building it since 1988, and believes that it contains over 60 tons of junk. This looks like a magical place to visit, and I hope I can see it in person someday.

