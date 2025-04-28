Four minutes of cartoon peace before you scroll back Into the doom

This mesmerizing animation by Ted Wiggin has made my morning a lot better. MIMT is a 4 minute film that shows cartoon animals and psychedelic patterns interacting in gorgeous colors. Shapes morph into creatures, portals open up, and a glowing cat and snake dance around.

The entire film takes place against a black background, and it made me feel like I was watching a dream-like scene in the night sky. The ambient soundtrack gives life to the animals on the screen. The sounds in the film are ethereal and totally calming.

In today's world, there's an endless rabbit hole of scrolling and overstimulating videos that is easy to get sucked into. It's so nice to watch something with no dialogue, where I can just let my mind wander along with the art I'm seeing. This film completely relaxed my mind.



