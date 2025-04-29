"A little rough": ICE attacks US citizens in Oklahoma City

A newly moved family to Oklahoma City from Maryland had their home invaded, possessions confiscated, and were subject to improper abuse at the hands of ICE.

Around twenty armed ICE agents burst into a woman's new home in Oklahoma City, brandishing a warrant for prior tenants. Rather than slow down and admit a mistake, ICE made things worse.

"One of them said, 'I know it was a little rough this morning,'" she said. "It was so denigrating. That you do all of this to a family, to women, your fellow citizens. And it was a little rough? You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life. We're going to have to go get help or get over this somehow." Now, Marisa said they have, quite literally, nothing. "I said, 'when are we going to get our stuff back?' They said it could be days or it could be months," she said. Marisa said she is left with nothing but questions. KFOR

Previously:

• DHS to US citizen: Sorry you were born here, leave anyway