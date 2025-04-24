DHS to US citizen: Sorry you were born here, leave anyway

Kristi Noem proved once again she's better at writing lie-filled autobiographies than she is running the Department of Homeland Security. As reported on Fox 40, the DHS ordered US-born immigration lawyer Aldo Martinez-Gomez to "self-deport" from his birthplace.

Martinez-Gomez, who was born National City, California, received the kind of letter usually reserved for actual immigration cases. The best part? He works full-time helping others navigate immigration court.

"Where do you want me to go?" Martinez-Gomez asked, presumably while holding his US birth certificate and fighting the urge to scream into the void.

DHS, master of understatement, admitted notices "may be sent to unintended recipients." Which is bureaucrat-speak for "It's our job to get as many brown skinned people out of Murica as we can."

Martinez-Gomez now has to make contingency plans with his mother. He should stop complaining, and enjoy the fact that as a natural-born U.S. citizen, he has time to prepare for potential deportation from their own homeland. I smell freedom.

And that menacing warning about how "the federal government will find you"? Well, he does work in an immigration court. Kristi knows exactly where to find him — she just don't know what to do with him once she does.

