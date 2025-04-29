Add your favorite song to this online scrapbook

I recently came across a site called A Music Scrapbook, where you can learn about people's favorite songs and the stories behind them. The website is laid out like a bunch of sticky notes, each one with the song name and link at the top. Underneath the name of the song is the person's reason for it being their favorite song, signed with their name.

Some of the descriptions are long and deeply personal, while others are short and sweet. You can add your own song to the music scrapbook by clicking the "add your song button". Once you select your song, you can type a personal memory, story, or even just your feelings about the song.

My favorite thing about this site is learning about the unique reasons and stories behind why people like the same songs I do. It's also a good way to come across new music. Right now, only 280 songs have been added to the scrapbook. I hope people keep contributing to the site, because I'm having a lot of fun scrolling through it.

See also: Recommended: 'My Favourite Elliott Smith Song' podcast