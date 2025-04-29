Feds raid wrong house, steal everything, leave

Twenty badge-wearing, heavily-armed federal agents kicked down the wrong door in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Inside, they found a mother and three daughters who'd moved to Oklahoma just two weeks earlier. The names on the warrant? Previous occupants whose only connection to the family was their junk mail still arriving at the house.

The agents forced all four of them outside in their underwear in the rain. "They wanted me to change in front of all of them," the mother reported. "My husband has not even seen my daughter in her undergarments—her own dad, because it's respectful."

"We're citizens!" she pleaded, as the agents ransacked the house and seized phones, laptops, and the family's life savings as "evidence."

"They were very dismissive, very rough, very careless," the woman told the New Republic. "I kept pleading. I kept telling them we weren't criminals. They were treating us like criminals. We were here by ourselves. We didn't do anything."

Now ICE, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals are cosplaying Not Me from Family Circus. The Marshals' spokesperson told KFOR they were "aware of the operation" but didn't "assist in any capacity." Translation: "If we get fired, the Uvalde Police Department will hire us!"

Meanwhile, the family's possessions are sitting in some evidence locker. "I said, 'when are we going to get our stuff back?' They said it could be days or it could be months," the mother told KFOR.

Previously:

• Texas police chief put on leave after raid on random family's house