"You're a failure": Congresswoman confronts FBI Director K$H Patel

A deeply satisfying exchange at today's Congressional hearing with FBI Director Patel:

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: You are the least qualified in the history of the FBI.

K$H PATEL: That's false.

REP CROCKETT: I didn't ask you a question. I want to talk about why you're a failure and honestly we need to tell you, bye, bye.