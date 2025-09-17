"You're a failure": Congresswoman confronts FBI Director K$H Patel

Kash Patel. Photo: Ron Sachs - CNP / Shutterstock Kash Patel. Photo: Ron Sachs - CNP / Shutterstock

A deeply satisfying exchange at today's Congressional hearing with FBI Director and cringe meme edgelord K$H Patel:

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: You are the least qualified in the history of the FBI.

K$H PATEL: That's false.

REP CROCKETT: I didn't ask you a question. I want to talk about why you're a failure and honestly we need to tell you, bye, bye.

With performances like this, we can soon expect that Trump's hand-picked bootleggers will simply start ignoring orders to appear before Congress.

