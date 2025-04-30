Oh great, now Walmart has haunted ceramic lambs because of course it does

As a fan of paranormal stories, I can't believe I didn't discover the Spooked podcast sooner. I recently came across this podcast for the first time, and I've been listening every day since. The first thing I do when I have free time is put on my headphones and play another episode.

Spooked is filled with captivating, true paranormal stories that keep me up past my bedtime. It's hosted by Glynn Washington, who is also the host, creator, and executive producer of the podcast Snap Judgment. Each episode begins with a short story from the host, followed by chilling interviews with people about their firsthand paranormal experiences.

I recently listened to Episode 1 of Season 5: "Take Me Home." Here's the episode description:

"You are on your smoke break at Walmart. You look down and see a box: inside is a ceramic lamb with a note around its neck asking you to take it home. Do you: a) burn it; b) throw it in the trash, or c) take it home?"

Although Spooked keeps me up way past my bedtime (and I had to plug my old nightlight back in), the fascinating, creepy stories are totally worth it.

