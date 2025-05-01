Congratulations to the European Gull Screeching champions

This past weekend was the fifth annual European Gull Screeching Championship, where 60 seagull enthusiasts from 14 different countries competed with their finest seagull screeching talents to see who would be crowned the winner. According to CNN, the contest, which has been held for the last five years in the coastal town of De Panne, Belgium, "aims to create a 'positive image' of the 'essential' coastal birds, who are often despised by the public for their intrusive behavior."

The Championship's official website provides further details, answering pressing questions such as "Why gull screeching?" The website explains that, first, "gulls are the sound of the sea" and the sound of a gull screeching "brings back good memories." Second, they state that "gull screeching is science"—that is, you have to "take the time to observe them well" if you want to accurately imitate their sounds. The official website also explains that the contest is about "connecting gulls and people" and trying to lessen the "friction between seagulls and humans."

This year's 1st place winner in the adult category, Anna Brynald, came all the way from Denmark to show off her superb skills. Watch Anna and some other contestants showing off their top seagull talents here.

As the European Gull Screeching Championship asserts, "Everybody dreams of becoming a champion"—perhaps your dreams could come true at the 6th annual championship next year! In order to beat out the competition, though, you'll have to practice, practice, practice! And if you're wondering what you're supposed to do once you make it to Belgium and are stepping on to the stage—the official guidelines are clear and simple: "Screech and behave as a seagull." But you better "do it well" because "you only have one chance." The judges will be examining both your screeching (75% of your score) and your acting (25%). Good luck!

And congratulations to this year's winners!

