Free music in They Might Be Giants' refurbished "Dial-A-Song" app

It's my pleasure to share the news that the They Might Be Giants "Dial-A-Song" app is up and running, and delivering sweet music to your ears, free of charge!

In a recent email to their fans, TMBG announced:

THE DIAL-A-SONG APP! Back to cheer you up, our Dial-A-Song app has been refreshed and de-loused . . . If you used it in the past and it doesn't function smoothly now, just delete it and reload a freshie. We suspect you be all sorted then.

On the TMBG website, they explain that just like their original Dial-A-Song service, the app, which holds five songs at a time, will provide a different song every day and will highlight new songs and songs you can't find anywhere else, as well as "big favorites." They only have one ask:

Please share the songs directly to social media via the app (and enthusiastically say how much you enjoy it all!).

I downloaded and opened the app today, and the five songs currently featured are: "New York City," "Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head," "Cloisonné," "Asbury Park," and "You're on Fire," all from the album Asbury Park Live, which, according to This Might Be A Wiki ("the TMBG knowledge base"), is an official soundboard recording of the August 8, 2013 TMBG show held at the legendary club The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Asbury Park Live is currently for sale on the TMBG shop for $8.99.

Go to the app store on your phone and search "They Might Be Giants" and it should appear! Go download it and start listening! And enjoy!

This isn't the first time TMBG has offered free music to fans, and I'm sure it won't be the last. Thanks, They Might Be Giants, as always!

